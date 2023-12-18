The Project

Far North Queensland Residents Warned Life-Threatening Conditions Will Continue For Days

Residents in Far North Queensland are being told to brace for days of wild weather and life-threatening floods.

Ex-tropical Cyclone Jasper is lashing the north of the state, with areas between Daintree and Ingham receiving more than 500mm of rain.

Emergency services, with assistance from the navy, have rescued hundreds of people in the region, after they became trapped by floodwaters.

One of the worst-hit communities is Wujal Wujal north of Cairns where nine people including a seven-year-old child and health workers are stranded on a hospital roof.

The Bureau of Meteorology said more than 20 rain gauges in the region had recorded more than a metre of rainfall, with water levels expected to break 1977 records.

An emergency flood warning was issued for Machans Beach, Holloways Beach and Yorkeys Knob on Sunday night, with residents urged to take shelter and not to expect emergency services to come to their door.

"Widespread flooding is happening now," the Cairns Local Disaster Management Group alert said.

"It is not safe to leave.

"Your life is at risk."

Premier Steven Miles said the conditions in far north Queensland have the potential to get a lot worse.

"There is a serious weather emergency playing out right now," he said.

"There's been a very high level of rainfall overnight and during today, and it's likely to continue."

While no people have been reported missing in the floodwaters, a 10-year-old girl is fighting for her life after being struck by lightning.

With AAP.

    A U.S. family was shocked to find a tiny baby owl living in their Christmas tree, going undetected for four days.
    A husband has created division online after he shared his wife's strange way of spreading Vegemite on her toast, with many debating over the 'right' way to do it.
    The Matildas are set to take on Uzbekistan in Melbourne, playing their final Olympic qualifier at Marvel Stadium in February 2024.
    Aussies will be the first in the world to taste the new flavour of M&M's: cookie dough.
    Australia's road toll has hit a five-year high, with some 1,253 people killed on our roads in the 12 months to November 30.