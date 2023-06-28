Fantales Being Sold For Thousands In Online Marketplaces

Following the shocking announcement, the iconic sweet has begun to fetch a pretty penny online, with many fans trying to get their hands on a bag of Fantales before they're all gone.

While some have been buying them to eat, others have gotten creative and taken the opportunity to buy some in bulk and resell them way above market value.

Facebook marketplace and eBay have been flooded with adverts for the sweets, with some being priced between $80 a bag to boxes of 10 for $2000.

Influencer Jacqueline Felgate discovered a 1kg bag of Fantales selling for $50, while others are worth $70 and even $200 from some accounts.

The cancellation of Fantales has upset many, and the scalping of the iconic sweet has made it hard for fans who want to enjoy them one last time, that is unless they're willing to pay 10 times more than the value.

The decision to discontinue them came after declining sales, and the expensive upgrades required for equipment to make them meant they were not worth it anymore.

Nestlé Oceania Confectionery General Manager Andrew Lawrey has stated, "Despite the sense of nostalgia Fantales evoke. Unfortunately, people simply aren't buying them as often as they used to."

"It's become increasingly difficult to get the parts we need to maintain it, and with declining sales, replacing it isn't viable," Mr Lawrey said.