The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Fantales Being Sold For Thousands In Online Marketplaces

Fantales Being Sold For Thousands In Online Marketplaces

After Fantales announced that they would be discontinued after 93 years, they hit the online marketplace for thousands.

Following the shocking announcement, the iconic sweet has begun to fetch a pretty penny online, with many fans trying to get their hands on a bag of Fantales before they're all gone.

While some have been buying them to eat, others have gotten creative and taken the opportunity to buy some in bulk and resell them way above market value.

Facebook marketplace and eBay have been flooded with adverts for the sweets, with some being priced between $80 a bag to boxes of 10 for $2000.

Influencer Jacqueline Felgate discovered a 1kg bag of Fantales selling for $50, while others are worth $70 and even $200 from some accounts.

The cancellation of Fantales has upset many, and the scalping of the iconic sweet has made it hard for fans who want to enjoy them one last time, that is unless they're willing to pay 10 times more than the value. 

The decision to discontinue them came after declining sales, and the expensive upgrades required for equipment to make them meant they were not worth it anymore.

Nestlé Oceania Confectionery General Manager Andrew Lawrey has stated, "Despite the sense of nostalgia Fantales evoke. Unfortunately, people simply aren't buying them as often as they used to."

"It's become increasingly difficult to get the parts we need to maintain it, and with declining sales, replacing it isn't viable," Mr Lawrey said.

Slowing Inflation Could Mean Aussies Avoid Another Rate Rise
NEXT STORY

Slowing Inflation Could Mean Aussies Avoid Another Rate Rise

Advertisement

Related Articles

Slowing Inflation Could Mean Aussies Avoid Another Rate Rise

Slowing Inflation Could Mean Aussies Avoid Another Rate Rise

Usually, when the latest economic figures come out, it’s more bad news for struggling Australians, but today some rare good news with inflation figures coming in much lower than anticipated.
Spanish Pools Fined For Failing to Adhere to the ‘Free the Nipple’ Bill

Spanish Pools Fined For Failing to Adhere to the ‘Free the Nipple’ Bill

In the Spanish region of Catalonia, public pools are now not allowed to tell women to cover their breasts.
Baseball Fan Brutally Rejected During Wild Celebrations

Baseball Fan Brutally Rejected During Wild Celebrations

An American baseball fan has gone viral after he was caught being brutally rejected for shooting his shot.
Republic Of Ireland Is Offering Expats $140,000 To Move To There, But There Is A Catch

Republic Of Ireland Is Offering Expats $140,000 To Move To There, But There Is A Catch

The Republic of Ireland is offering expats $140,000 to move to one of its stunning coastal islands.
Kylie Minogue Top Target For AFL Grand Final Entertainment

Kylie Minogue Top Target For AFL Grand Final Entertainment

Robbie Williams’ AFL Grand Final show was one for the ages, and now, the AFL is looking to top it.