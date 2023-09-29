Fans Take To The Streets Ahead Of Grand Finals

On Friday, fans lined the streets of Melbourne for the AFL grand final parade, with Lions fans travelling all the way from Brisbane to watch their team take on Collingwood at the MCG.

The Lions are not the only Brisbane team out for premiership glory, with the Brisbane Broncos thirsty for success after 17 year premiership drought.

Their opponents Penrith, are looking to become the first team in four decades to secure a 3-peat victory

Also taking place this coming weekend, Sunday’s NRLW decider sees defending premiers Newcastle facing up and comers Gold Coast.

Teams around the country will be facing off in record breaking temperatures this weekend, with the scene set for some absolutely scorching grand finals

NRL legend Benny Elias told The Project he expected the Penrith Panthers to take out the NRL final, with years of premiership experience working in their favour.

“This is four years in a row they’re in a premiership grand final, that’s been such a great, great record for them,” Elias said.

“They’re used to the pressure, they know exactly what they’ve got to do leading into the game,” he continued.

When it comes to the NRLW final, Elias was confident Tamika Upton and the Newcastle Knights have what it takes to win.

“They are the most prized side, I believe, running into this competition,” he said.

“The NRLW have come from strength to strength, it is the fastest growing sport in the nation,” he said.