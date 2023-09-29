The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Fans Take To The Streets Ahead Of Grand Finals

Fans Take To The Streets Ahead Of Grand Finals

This weekend is set to be a veritable football feast with both the AFL and NRL grand finals.

On Friday, fans lined the streets of Melbourne for the AFL grand final parade, with Lions fans travelling all the way from Brisbane to watch their team take on Collingwood at the MCG.

The Lions are not the only Brisbane team out for premiership glory, with the Brisbane Broncos thirsty for success after 17 year premiership drought. 

Their opponents Penrith, are looking to become the first team in four decades to secure a 3-peat victory

Also taking place this coming weekend, Sunday’s NRLW decider sees defending premiers Newcastle facing up and comers Gold Coast.

Teams around the country will be facing off in record breaking temperatures this weekend, with the scene set for some absolutely scorching grand finals

NRL legend Benny Elias told The Project he expected the Penrith Panthers to take out the NRL final, with years of premiership experience working in their favour.

“This is four years in a row they’re in a premiership grand final, that’s been such a great, great record for them,” Elias said.

“They’re used to the pressure, they know exactly what they’ve got to do leading into the game,” he continued.

When it comes to the NRLW final, Elias was confident Tamika Upton and the Newcastle Knights have what it takes to win. 

“They are the most prized side, I believe, running into this competition,” he said.

“The NRLW have come from strength to strength, it is the fastest growing sport in the nation,” he said.

Disability Royal Commission Hands Down Final Report With 222 Recommendations
NEXT STORY

Disability Royal Commission Hands Down Final Report With 222 Recommendations

Advertisement

Related Articles

Disability Royal Commission Hands Down Final Report With 222 Recommendations

Disability Royal Commission Hands Down Final Report With 222 Recommendations

Shocking findings from the long-awaited Disability Royal Commission have revealed the extent of abuse faced by millions of Australians.
U.S. Embassy Infuriates Australians By Releasing List of Horrendous Local Slang

U.S. Embassy Infuriates Australians By Releasing List of Horrendous Local Slang

The United States Embassy in Australia has shared a helpful list of Aussie slang for American expats hoping to learn the local lingo, like “bogga bogga” for toilet and “crikey mikey” for snakes.
Town Bans Influencers From Visiting Photogenic Seasonal Foliage

Town Bans Influencers From Visiting Photogenic Seasonal Foliage

A stunning little country town has ‘had it up to here!’ with influencers and has taken drastic measures to keep them out.
20 years ago today, Mr Brightside was released & yes, we are all old

20 years ago today, Mr Brightside was released & yes, we are all old

Coming out of its cage and, for the next 20 years, doing more than just fine.
Aussies Shocked By Expensive Tiny Sausage Roll

Aussies Shocked By Expensive Tiny Sausage Roll

If the price of party pies goes up, it is all over.