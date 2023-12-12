The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Fans Stunned To Discover That Cottage From The Holiday Is Not Real

Fans Stunned To Discover That Cottage From The Holiday Is Not Real

Sorry to burst the Christmas bubble. If you ever dreamed of going to the quaint cottage in the best Christmas movie ever, The Holiday, I'm afraid to tell you that it is not real.

Okay, The Holiday and Jim Carrey's Grinch are the two best Christmas movies, but I digress.

The 2006 romantic comedy sees Cameron Diaz play a recently single movie executive who is looking for an escape for the festive season and stumbles across Kate Winslet's character's gorgeous country cottage in Surrey, England.

The two heartbroken women agree to swap houses, and while Winslet jets off to LA to live in a Hollywood mansion, Diaz treks off to the Rosehill Cottage and falls in love with Jude Law.

However, fans have discovered that the cottage does not exist and that the exterior was built from scratch for the movie.

"Just found out the cottage from The Holiday doesn't exist and they just built a façade for the movie and now everything is a lie," one fan wrote on X.

"Just found out that Rosehill cottage from the holiday doesn't actually exist. Didn't think Christmas could get worse," another wrote.

But have no fear, the house-swapping website in the movie does exist. So if you want to live out your 'The Holiday' dreams, there may be another cottage available but sadly, no Jude Law.

Ethan & Audrey Found To Be The Most Powerful Baby Names
NEXT STORY

Ethan & Audrey Found To Be The Most Powerful Baby Names

Advertisement

Related Articles

Ethan & Audrey Found To Be The Most Powerful Baby Names

Ethan & Audrey Found To Be The Most Powerful Baby Names

A list of powerful baby names has ranked ten names that “inspire resilience”, with Ethan taking out the top spot.
Woman Rages Over Partner's Secret Santa Gift He Received From Female Coworker

Woman Rages Over Partner's Secret Santa Gift He Received From Female Coworker

A woman has taken to the internet to rage about the Secret Santa gift her partner received from a female coworker.
Prince Harry To Pay Daily Mail’s Legal Fees After Failed Court Challenge

Prince Harry To Pay Daily Mail’s Legal Fees After Failed Court Challenge

A judge has ordered Prince Harry to pay the publisher of the Daily Mail £48,447 ($92,550) in legal fees after his failed court challenge in a libel case.
Fireman Goes Above And Beyond By Driving An Hour To Return Woman’s Handbag Lost At A Christmas Party

Fireman Goes Above And Beyond By Driving An Hour To Return Woman’s Handbag Lost At A Christmas Party

A British fireman has gone viral after he drove an hour to return a woman’s handbag after she lost it at a Christmas party.
Steven Miles Set To Become Next Queensland Premier

Steven Miles Set To Become Next Queensland Premier

Steven Miles is set to become the next Queensland Premier after rival Shannon Fentiman pulled out of the leadership race.