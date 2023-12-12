Fans Stunned To Discover That Cottage From The Holiday Is Not Real

Okay, The Holiday and Jim Carrey's Grinch are the two best Christmas movies, but I digress.

The 2006 romantic comedy sees Cameron Diaz play a recently single movie executive who is looking for an escape for the festive season and stumbles across Kate Winslet's character's gorgeous country cottage in Surrey, England.

The two heartbroken women agree to swap houses, and while Winslet jets off to LA to live in a Hollywood mansion, Diaz treks off to the Rosehill Cottage and falls in love with Jude Law.

However, fans have discovered that the cottage does not exist and that the exterior was built from scratch for the movie.

"Just found out the cottage from The Holiday doesn't exist and they just built a façade for the movie and now everything is a lie," one fan wrote on X.

"Just found out that Rosehill cottage from the holiday doesn't actually exist. Didn't think Christmas could get worse," another wrote.

But have no fear, the house-swapping website in the movie does exist. So if you want to live out your 'The Holiday' dreams, there may be another cottage available but sadly, no Jude Law.