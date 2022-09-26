Fans Overjoyed After Rihanna Announces She Will Headline The 2023 Super Bowl Half-Time Show

The 34-year-old singer and entrepreneur confirmed on Sunday that she would be headlining the 2023 Super Bowl half-time show by sharing a photo of her tattooed arm clasping a football on her Instagram, hours after rumours started spreading she would be performing the gig. Apple Music also tweeted:

The NFL tweeted the same image as Rihanna with the message: “Let’s GO #SBLVII.

Rihanna had previously turned down the chance to perform at the Super Bowl in 2019, saying she declined due to the way Colin Kaepernick, 34, was allegedly treated by the NFL.

Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49er, refused to stand for the American national anthem at the beginning of games to protest against police brutality and racial inequality.

Becoming a free agent, he sued the NFL in November 2017, saying team owners colluded not to hire him.

The suit was withdrawn in 2019 when Colin and the NFL reached a confidential settlement, but he remains unsigned.

At the time, when asked about the half-time show, Rihanna told Vogue: “I couldn’t dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people.”