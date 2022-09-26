The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Fans Overjoyed After Rihanna Announces She Will Headline The 2023 Super Bowl Half-Time Show

Fans Overjoyed After Rihanna Announces She Will Headline The 2023 Super Bowl Half-Time Show

After turning down offers to perform at the Super Bowl following how the NFL allegedly treated Colin Kaepernick in 2019, Rihanna is now confirmed to headline the 2023 Super Bowl half-time show.

The 34-year-old singer and entrepreneur confirmed on Sunday that she would be headlining the 2023 Super Bowl half-time show by sharing a photo of her tattooed arm clasping a football on her Instagram, hours after rumours started spreading she would be performing the gig. Apple Music also tweeted:

The NFL tweeted the same image as Rihanna with the message: “Let’s GO #SBLVII.

Rihanna had previously turned down the chance to perform at the Super Bowl in 2019, saying she declined due to the way Colin Kaepernick, 34, was allegedly treated by the NFL.

Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49er, refused to stand for the American national anthem at the beginning of games to protest against police brutality and racial inequality.

Becoming a free agent, he sued the NFL in November 2017, saying team owners colluded not to hire him.

The suit was withdrawn in 2019 when Colin and the NFL reached a confidential settlement, but he remains unsigned.

At the time, when asked about the half-time show, Rihanna told Vogue: “I couldn’t dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people.”

Children in Apartment Block Accused of "Disturbing the Peace"
NEXT STORY

Children in Apartment Block Accused of "Disturbing the Peace"

Advertisement

Related Articles

Children in Apartment Block Accused of "Disturbing the Peace"

Children in Apartment Block Accused of "Disturbing the Peace"

The Internet is divided over a controversial note left by a disgruntled neighbour.
Jupiter Will Light Up The Night Sky In Its Closest Encounter With Earth In 60 Years

Jupiter Will Light Up The Night Sky In Its Closest Encounter With Earth In 60 Years

Stargazers delight as Jupiter will be the closest it has been to Earth in almost six decades, appearing bigger and brighter in the night sky.
Psychologists Say Screaming Into The Void Unlikely To Help Mental Health

Psychologists Say Screaming Into The Void Unlikely To Help Mental Health

Modern psychologists say there's little evidence to suggest that screaming can help improve our mental health.
Social Media Influencer Divides Opinion After Naming Daughter' Malibu Barbie'

Social Media Influencer Divides Opinion After Naming Daughter' Malibu Barbie'

YouTube and TikTok star Trisha Paytas shocked the internet and her fans after revealing her daughter's name, and many can't decide if they love it or hate it.
Greens Say Recreational Cannabis Could Be Legalised By The Federal Government

Greens Say Recreational Cannabis Could Be Legalised By The Federal Government

Recreational cannabis laws could be overhauled at a federal level, according to constitutional law advice received by the Greens.