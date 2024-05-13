Fans Outraged After Spotting Baby On The Ground At Taylor Swift's Paris Show

In the picture, the young child appears to be lying on a feathered jacket and is placed at the feet of an adult assumed to be their parent or guardian.

Fan account jacnights13 shared the photo to X, along with the caption "Not to be one of those people but I would genuinely call security if I saw a baby in the pit because it is NOT safe there."

The viral tweet, which has since been deleted, was met with a wave of concerned responses, many upset that a baby would be in the standing area.

"I understand sitters are hard to find, so if you really needed to bring them, you shouldn't be in the pit. You should have a carrier for them, and the baby needs ear protection," said one concerned fan.

Another said they "Can't imagine how stressful it must have been for the baby to be in that environment", while another questioned, "How could they even think that bringing a baby in this kind of events is a good idea with".

The photo was reportedly taken after Swift's Friday night show at La Défense Arena, although the user who posted it later clarified that it wasn't their picture, so much remains unknown about when during the show it was taken.