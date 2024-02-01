The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Fans Outraged After Claiming Wheel of Fortune’ Player Was Jibbed Of Prize

Fans Outraged After Claiming Wheel of Fortune’ Player Was Jibbed Of Prize

Fans of the game show Wheel of (Un)Fortune are not playing around; they are mad.

Enraged Wheel of Fortune viewers are claiming that a contestant was unjustly deprived of $65,000 for her supposedly incorrect response, which may have actually been right.

The contestant, Megan, a married high school choir director from California, was tasked with deciphering a two-word answer as part of a bonus puzzle under the category of "Living Thing," according to The NY Post.

Following Megan's spin of the wheel and its subsequent landing, host Pat Sajak retrieves the prize estimate card and guides her to the puzzle board, which displays, "_ _ N _ _R _ _ _ _ ."

Megan makes several letter guesses, eventually revealing, "P_N_ _RC _ _ D."

With a mere 10 seconds remaining on the timer, Megan hastily utters her final guess, sounding like "Pink Orchid" or, faintly, "Something Orchid."

Precisely as the timer expires, the correct letters materialize on the board. Megan then frustratedly vocalizes the accurate response, "Pink Orchid." Sajak, seemingly recognizing that Megan might have been correct, expresses regret: "You might have been overthinking a type of orchid. I’m sorry that didn’t work out for you."

It’s understandable why people are mad. Anyone who’s ever gone to trivia knows the deep pain of saying the correct answer with not enough conviction. Unfortunately for Megan it cost her more than looking foolish in front of her workmates at the pub.

Sajak discloses the prize estimate card, indicating $40,000, a stark contrast to the $14,007 Megan ultimately took home Viewers at home were incredulous, expressing their disappointment to Wheel of Fortune over the dismissal of Megan's answer.

One viewer tweeted, "The woman got screwed on #WheelOfFortune bonus puzzle tonight, she totally said 'PINK ORCHID' right at the start." Another supporter of Megan asserted, "I questioned the judges from the first thing she said!! I’m deaf in one ear, and half remaining on right, so I use captions and lip read. She said 'Pink Orchid'!! No question!!"

Outraged comments continued, with a third person exclaiming, "I am FUMING!! She got it she said pink orchid! Wtf?!"

Another disgruntled viewer directly addressed Wheel of Fortune, stating, "Hey @WheelofFortune I heard the contestant say 'pink orchid' at the beginning of that final puzzle & rewound it to make sure. You owe her some $$$."

Image: Wheel of Fortune

Radio Host Jackie O Reveals The Wild Number Of Baths She Takes A Day
NEXT STORY

Radio Host Jackie O Reveals The Wild Number Of Baths She Takes A Day

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Radio Host Jackie O Reveals The Wild Number Of Baths She Takes A Day

    Radio Host Jackie O Reveals The Wild Number Of Baths She Takes A Day

    Just how many baths in a day is too many?
    Mark Zuckerberg Apologises To Grieving Parents At U.S. Senate Hearing For Harm Caused By Social Media

    Mark Zuckerberg Apologises To Grieving Parents At U.S. Senate Hearing For Harm Caused By Social Media

    Grilled for almost four hours at a U.S. Senate hearing, Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg, alongside the CEOS of X, Snapchat, TikTok and Discord, were accused of facilitating online child sexual exploitation.
    Sydney Restaurant Praised For Offering Free Meals To Struggling Aussies

    Sydney Restaurant Praised For Offering Free Meals To Struggling Aussies

    Manoosh & Co in Eagle Vale, southwest of Sydney, is giving back to the community by offering free meals to customers “in need”, which are paid for by other customers.
    Disgruntled Little Penguin Stops Plane From Taking Off

    Disgruntled Little Penguin Stops Plane From Taking Off

    A disgruntled little penguin has stopped a plane from taking off after it ran onto the Wellington International Airport runway.
    Actor Tom Selleck Remembers' Raw Talent' Of Late Friends' Star Matthew Perry

    Actor Tom Selleck Remembers' Raw Talent' Of Late Friends' Star Matthew Perry

    Actor Tom Selleck has remembered his friend Matthew Perry, four months after Perry's death at the age of 54.