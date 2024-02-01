Fans Outraged After Claiming Wheel of Fortune’ Player Was Jibbed Of Prize

Enraged Wheel of Fortune viewers are claiming that a contestant was unjustly deprived of $65,000 for her supposedly incorrect response, which may have actually been right.

The contestant, Megan, a married high school choir director from California, was tasked with deciphering a two-word answer as part of a bonus puzzle under the category of "Living Thing," according to The NY Post.

Following Megan's spin of the wheel and its subsequent landing, host Pat Sajak retrieves the prize estimate card and guides her to the puzzle board, which displays, "_ _ N _ _R _ _ _ _ ."

Megan makes several letter guesses, eventually revealing, "P_N_ _RC _ _ D."

With a mere 10 seconds remaining on the timer, Megan hastily utters her final guess, sounding like "Pink Orchid" or, faintly, "Something Orchid."

Precisely as the timer expires, the correct letters materialize on the board. Megan then frustratedly vocalizes the accurate response, "Pink Orchid." Sajak, seemingly recognizing that Megan might have been correct, expresses regret: "You might have been overthinking a type of orchid. I’m sorry that didn’t work out for you."

It’s understandable why people are mad. Anyone who’s ever gone to trivia knows the deep pain of saying the correct answer with not enough conviction. Unfortunately for Megan it cost her more than looking foolish in front of her workmates at the pub.

Sajak discloses the prize estimate card, indicating $40,000, a stark contrast to the $14,007 Megan ultimately took home Viewers at home were incredulous, expressing their disappointment to Wheel of Fortune over the dismissal of Megan's answer.

One viewer tweeted, "The woman got screwed on #WheelOfFortune bonus puzzle tonight, she totally said 'PINK ORCHID' right at the start." Another supporter of Megan asserted, "I questioned the judges from the first thing she said!! I’m deaf in one ear, and half remaining on right, so I use captions and lip read. She said 'Pink Orchid'!! No question!!"

Outraged comments continued, with a third person exclaiming, "I am FUMING!! She got it she said pink orchid! Wtf?!"

Another disgruntled viewer directly addressed Wheel of Fortune, stating, "Hey @WheelofFortune I heard the contestant say 'pink orchid' at the beginning of that final puzzle & rewound it to make sure. You owe her some $$$."

Image: Wheel of Fortune