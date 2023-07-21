Fans Of Espresso Martinis Can Enjoy A “Unique Depth” By Adding Cheese

According to an expert, the pairing of parmesan cheese and the espresso martini will give drinkers a “unique depth” of flavour.

The strange pairing has been making its way around the internet, with a professional confirming the new cocktail is well worth a try.

Cocktail expert and director of The Cocktail Co, Abby Mathews, explains, "The idea of adding parmesan to an espresso martini might sound unusual at first, but it's a flavour combination that you're likely already familiar with from a lot of popular breakfast meals – take an egg and cheese omelette with a coffee for example.”

She added, "Espresso martinis have always been a crowd-pleaser, offering smooth indulgence balanced with a caffeine kick. And while the cocktail is perfectly delicious by itself, the addition of a salty, savoury flavour profile from the parmesan can balance nicely with the cocktail’s sweet and bitter flavours, adding a unique depth that will leave your taste buds pleasantly surprised."

For those who are fans of the original cocktail, the good news is that several people have shared positive feedback about it. Attributing the saltiness of the cheese, balancing itself out with the sweetness of the coffee.

But for those who are yet to try their first espresso martini, this might be a step too far.