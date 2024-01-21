The Project

Fans Horrified After Reese Witherspoon Admits She Eats Snow Off Her Car

Reese Witherspoon has had to defend herself after she filmed how she made “chococinnos” using snow she collected from atop her car.

The video posted to TikTok showed the Oscar-winning actor using two mugs to scoop up the snow on her car. 

She then put the snow on top of her cold brew coffee with chocolate and caramel syrups. 

"No no no.. snow is not made to eat.., [you] can get seriously sick,” one TikTok user commented. 

“Can you put snow in a clear cup and let it melt, I just want to see if it’s safe to eat first,” another asked.

The Legally Blonde actor then posted a second TikTok addressing her fans’ concerns. 

 "There's so many people on here saying snow is dirty so we went and took snow from the backyard and we microwaved it and it's clear," she said. "Is this bad? Am I not supposed to eat snow?"

In a second follow-up video, she said that she believes the car snow is a “you only live once” matter because it snows “maybe once a year” in her hometown of Nashville.

"OK, talking about the snow not being filtered," she added. 

"We drank out of the tap water. We actually put our mouths on the tap and then sometimes like in the summer, when it was hot, we drank out of the hose, like, we put our mouth on the hose, growing up."

"So what you're saying to me is I have to filter the snow before I eat it? I just can't. Filtered snow. I don't know how to do that."

@reesewitherspoonSnow days were made for Chococinnos ❄️☕️♬ Let's go - Official Sound Studio
Statement From Hobsons Bay City Council

Statement From Hobsons Bay City Council

Statement From Hobsons Bay City Council
