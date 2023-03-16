Fans Are Slamming Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Wellness Routine’ For Being Dangerous, With Experts Warning Against Following Her Routine

Movie star Gwyneth Paltrow has sparked backlash for her “wellness routine” as experts label it “dangerous”.

The actress appeared on an episode of The Art Of Being Well with Dr Will Cole and shared her eating habits and exercise schedule.

She revealed that she follows an extremely low-calorie diet, starting off with only a coffee in the morning as she follows “intermittent fasting”.

Paltrow admitted that she mostly consumes soup for lunch, “I really like soup for lunch. Um, I have bone broth for lunch a lot of the days.” She will then have an early dinner, eating mostly vegetables.

Dietitian Kim Lindsay told news.com.au that she believes the star is not actually promoting ‘wellness’; she is promoting dieting. “Diet culture equates our weight with health and idolises the pursuit of thinness. Gwyneth’s diet is promoting restrictive eating patterns (intermittent fasting, paleo, bone broth)”, she explains.

“She talks about restrictive dieting practices like intermittent fasting and the paleo diet. This is concerning because we know that dieting is unsustainable for the vast majority of people and can lead to negative health consequences like eating disorders, weight cycling (when your weight fluctuates) and heart disease.”

“She is eating too little food to fuel her day. Bone broth has very little nutrition in it and should not be seen as a complete, balanced meal,” Lindsay said.

“We do not need to detox, our body detoxes itself everyday through our liver and kidneys.” She added: “This is another example of diet culture misinformation making people think they need to go on restrictive diets in the name of health.”

Image: TikTok @dearmedia