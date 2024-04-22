The Project

Fans Across The Galaxy Froth Over New ‘Star Wars’ Blue Milk

Star Wars fans in the U.S. will be able to celebrate Star Wars Day in style with the help of some Blue Milk.

Blue Milk was introduced to the galaxy in ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’, and thanks Kemps dairy brand, it is now on Earth.

The milk will be available for a limited time only for May the Fourth (a play on the iconic phrase ‘May the force be with you’), which has been adopted as Star Wars Day around the world.

In a post, Kemps said it’s “introducing the galaxy’s new blue milk”.

“Entering the atmosphere near you—for a limited time only—Kemps Blue Milk. The Star Wars rebels in your life will love this low-fat, vanilla-flavored milk,” it said.

Unfortunately for Aussie Star Wars fans, there’s no sign of it being on sale here.

Image: Kemp Dairy

