Fan Uses Taylor Swift's Copyright To Pass Law Degree

Regan Caie, a law student at the University of Glasgow, wrote her final year dissertation on Swift's mammoth suite of re-recorded albums and copyright law.

After a copyright dispute with her former producer and manager, Scooter Braun, Swift re-recorded the 'Taylor's Version' of four of her first six albums, with the remaining two albums still eagerly awaited by fans.

"I'll explain it how I explain it to my mum," Caie told BBC News.

"Taylor lost the rights to her music because the company that she had worked under was sold completely."

"She knew she'd never get the recordings back so she decided to re-record her music on her own terms."

Caie said she combined her love of Swift and her plans to go into copyright law when she graduates.

Caie said many people have joked that she should take her dissertation to the Eras Tour when she attends later this month in Edinburgh.

"I actually can't wait, I'm so excited," she said.

"We're already planning our outfits."