The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Fan Forgets She’s Wanted By Police When She Gets Onstage With Macklemore

Fan Forgets She’s Wanted By Police When She Gets Onstage With Macklemore

A fan was having the time of her life when she got onstage with American rapper Macklemore until she was arrested immediately after leaving the stage at the Lovestream festival in Slovakia.

According to a Facebook post by Slovakian police, the woman seemed to have forgotten she was wanted by authorities when she went up on stage.

The woman took to her social media account to share the excitement following her appearance on stage.

"The woman immortalised this experience and boasted about it on a social network, which did not escape the attention of an observant citizen, who at the same time follows the site of the Interior Ministry Wanted List,” the translated Facebook post read.

“He recognised the woman and found out that he had just seen her on the above-mentioned website and informed the police immediately.”

The police officers were kind enough to let the woman have her moment onstage before the arrest. The Slovakian authorities did not specify why the woman was wanted.

Statements Regarding WA’s Bursting Water Pipe Crisis
NEXT STORY

Statements Regarding WA’s Bursting Water Pipe Crisis

Advertisement

Related Articles

Statements Regarding WA’s Bursting Water Pipe Crisis

Statements Regarding WA’s Bursting Water Pipe Crisis

Statements Regarding WA’s Bursting Water Pipe Crisis
Bride and groom ask guests to join them at nightclub after ceremony

Bride and groom ask guests to join them at nightclub after ceremony

A bride and groom have come up with a unique way of cutting wedding costs, inviting guests to join them at a crowded nightclub after the ceremony instead of hosting a reception.
Ice Spice shuts down rumours she's on Ozempic

Ice Spice shuts down rumours she's on Ozempic

Ice Spice has shut down rumours she's on Ozempic, crediting her recent weight loss to eating well and hitting the gym.
MAFS UK groom pranks bride with false teeth on wedding day

MAFS UK groom pranks bride with false teeth on wedding day

A groom on the new season of Married At First Sight UK for using false teeth to prank his bride during their first meeting at the altar.
Beyonće Sends Cease And Desist Letter To Trump Campaign Over The Use Of Her Song ‘Freedom’

Beyonće Sends Cease And Desist Letter To Trump Campaign Over The Use Of Her Song ‘Freedom’

Beyonće has sent the Donald Trump campaign a cease-and-desist letter over the use of her song ‘Freedom’—which has become Kamala Harris’ unofficial campaign song—in a video on social media.