Fan Forgets She’s Wanted By Police When She Gets Onstage With Macklemore

According to a Facebook post by Slovakian police, the woman seemed to have forgotten she was wanted by authorities when she went up on stage.

The woman took to her social media account to share the excitement following her appearance on stage.

"The woman immortalised this experience and boasted about it on a social network, which did not escape the attention of an observant citizen, who at the same time follows the site of the Interior Ministry Wanted List,” the translated Facebook post read.

“He recognised the woman and found out that he had just seen her on the above-mentioned website and informed the police immediately.”

The police officers were kind enough to let the woman have her moment onstage before the arrest. The Slovakian authorities did not specify why the woman was wanted.