Famous Dulux Dog Gives Birth To Adorable Puppies

The face of Dulux, Old English Sheepdog Olivia, has given birth to a litter of seven adorable puppies in Lincolnshire, England.

The litter is made up of five girls and two boys, and they are the newest members of the famous family line.

All of the Dulux dogs that we’ve come to know and love have come from the same lineage.

The pups have been described by the Dulux team as “Lovely bundles of irresistible cuteness that exude a unique charm.”

Dulux’s creative director, Marianne Shillingford, said, "The Old English Sheepdog has been the famous face of the brand for over 60 years now.”

The Old English Sheepdog is on the Kennel Club’s ‘at watch’ list because, despite the breed's iconic status, the number of Old English Sheepdogs registered continues to fall.

"As proud sponsors of the Old English Sheepdog Rescue & Welfare Fund, we're delighted to be able to finally share the exciting news of the irresistible puppy additions to the Dulux family.

"The pups are stars in their own right, and I’m sure we’ll be seeing more of them in the years to come".

The iconic fluffy dog became the face of the paint brand back in 1961, when the director’s sheepdog, Dash, crashed one of the commercials. Everyone loved Dash so much that he made the final cut.

Image: Austen Killingbeck-Jones/PinPep

