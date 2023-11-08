Family Welcomes Baby Born At Whopping 14 Pounds (6KG)

Baby Sonny is the fifth child of Britteney and Chance Ayres, who has had two of their previous children born at over 13 pounds.

"Never in our wildest dreams did we think he'd be that big," Father Chance told "Good Morning America."

Britteney said she was lucky to have a smooth pregnancy without any complications, with baby Chance arriving just one week early.

"I'm taking it day by day, but I'm just really happy to be home and have a good support system," she said.

"Nana and Papa are here helping out with the other littles and we're just really excited to be home. It's a blessing."