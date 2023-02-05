The Project

Family Of Teenager Killed By Shark In Western Australia Pay Tribute, Saying Daughter Was "Beautiful And Loving"

The family of a teenager killed by a shark have paid tribute to their "beautiful and loving" girl.

Stella Berry was swimming in the Swan River in North Fremantle when she was attacked by a shark on Saturday afternoon.

Police, paramedics and friends tried to revive the 16-year-old but her injuries were too severe and she died at the scene.

Her parents Matt and Sophie have released a statement thanking the community for their support.

"We are devastated and deeply shocked by the loss of our beautiful daughter Stella," they said.

"We want to acknowledge the amazing support we have received from our family, friends, authorities and the WA community."

The devastated couple described their daughter as a vibrant and happy girl with plans to live in Europe after school.

"She was a caring person and was a dear friend to many, across a variety of schools in the area," they said.

"She had an infectious laugh which we couldn't help laughing at too when we heard it. Our thoughts are with Stella's many friends at this time."

The 16-year-old loved creating art and spending time with her friends, particularly at the river and beach.

"She was a beautiful and loving big sister and the best daughter we could have hoped for," her parents said.

Floral tributes have been left along the riverbank at the scene.

Police have asked anyone who witnessed the event to contact them. Detectives will prepare a report for the coroner.

