Family Of Imprisoned Australian In Iraq Desperate For His Release, Saying He Was Wrongfully Jailed

In April 2021, the engineer and his colleague were wrapping up a project for the Iraqi Central Bank when, on the pretext of a “meeting” with local officials, they were arrested and thrown in jail.

The Iraqi government claimed the company Robert worked for defrauded it by millions of dollars by charging to pay a subcontractor they were no longer in business with.

Now, newly discovered emails show the two companies were in business for months after it was claimed the contract ended.

Robert’s also alleging a so-called “confession” he made to the court was mistranslated by a disgruntled central bank employee.

Meanwhile, Robert’s health has been deteriorating. He’s lost 40 kilograms, and as a former skin cancer sufferer, his family is worried he’s missing out on life-saving healthcare.

Now, Robert’s desperate family is worried he won’t be able to hang on for much longer.