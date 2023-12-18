The Project

Family Finds Cute Baby Owl Sitting In Their Christmas Tree

A U.S. family was shocked to find a tiny baby owl living in their Christmas tree, going undetected for four days.

When it comes to Christmas trees people are divided. Some folks love the natural beauty of a real tree, while others prefer the convenience of a fake plastic one. 

With the cost-of-living crisis, you can understand if families opt to dust off the old plastic plant from the shed and drag it into the living room, instead of forking out some cash to buy a real pine from the forest. 

But if you do go with the fake option, you are missing out on all the magic and wonder that comes with a real fern or spruce – like dragging dangerous wildlife into your house, which is exactly what happened to a family in Kentucky. 

According to WDKY-TV, a carpet cleaner called Bobby Hayes discovered a baby owl having a little snooze amongst the branches. This was after the family had completely decorated the tree and somehow missed the feathered friend. 

Bobby sent a photo of the little bird to the owner of the house, Michele White, and she was completely shocked. 

She explained to the local news station “I thought he'd put a stuffed animal or an ornament in it, so I called him immediately, like, 'you're kidding me, right… I have three dogs… We use this room non-stop: watch TV - the kitchen's right here. No indication.” 

The little owl has since been released back into the wild, but I’m sure the poor little bird will miss hanging out with its Angel and bauble friends. 

