Families To Get More Parental Leave But No Super On Top

For thousands of Aussie families, it will be a financial lifeline. Six months of government-funded Paid Parental Leave, to be brought in over the next three years, but, they won't be paid super on top.

Sounds great, but there’s a catch. 

The system is unfair to women, given parents - mostly mums - won’t be paid superannuation on their maternity leave.

Aussie mums have missed $2.8 billion in super savings by having kids. 

Women retire with $136,000 less than men, and a woman would have to work 11 years longer to have the same super savings as a man.

The Greens are pushing for superannuation to be part of paid parental leave, proposing the government use some of the revenue from its crackdown on super accounts over three million dollars.

Jamila Rizvi from Future Women explained how much of a difference superannuation on maternity leave would make to the average Australian mum. 

