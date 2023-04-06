The Project

Fallout From Liberal Party's Opposition To The Voice To Parliament Continues

The fallout from the Liberal Party's decision to oppose the Voice to Parliament has continued.

Noel Pearson, one of Australia's most prominent Indigenous leaders, was scathing of Opposition Leader Peter Dutton.

"This is a great betrayal of Indigenous Australians, a betrayal of Australians genuinely," Pearson said.

"It is an absolute sense of betrayal. Really, it's Judas' betrayal.

"He's like the national undertaker. Seeking to kill Uluru."

Former Indigenous Affairs Minister Ken Wyatt is so incensed with the Liberal stance, he's now quit the party.

"They have chosen this particular road, and I think it's a low road," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Thursday.

"They're shrinking further into negativity with their opposition to what is a gracious and generous offer."

