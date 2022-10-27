Fake Cash Featuring Aussie Icon Steve Irwin Has Been Stolen In Alice Springs

Northern Territory police are urging business owners to be aware of fake bank notes after a large quantity was stolen in Alice Springs.

The fake bank notes won’t be hard to spot, as the bills contain images of Aussie icons Steve Irwin and Ray Meagher, who plays Alf in Home and Away.

NT police explained in a media release the word Australia is replaced with Straylia on the fake money, which was being used for film and TV production.

“At this stage, investigators are unsure of how much fake money was stolen but it may include $10, $20, $50 and $100 bills,” Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Robert Kent said.

“Police would suggest maybe taking a quick glance at any bills received for the next few weeks to make sure you’re getting the real thing.

“Anyone with information about the unlawful entry is urged to contact 131 444 and quote 10154370.”