The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Fake Cash Featuring Aussie Icon Steve Irwin Has Been Stolen In Alice Springs

Fake Cash Featuring Aussie Icon Steve Irwin Has Been Stolen In Alice Springs

Criminals in Alice Springs in the Northern Territory have stolen a large number of banknotes, the only problem? The notes are fake.

Northern Territory police are urging business owners to be aware of fake bank notes after a large quantity was stolen in Alice Springs. 

 

The fake bank notes won’t be hard to spot, as the bills contain images of Aussie icons Steve Irwin and Ray Meagher, who plays Alf in Home and Away. 

Fake $100 bank notes featuring Ray Meagher, who plays Alf in Home and Away. Credit: NT Police

NT police explained in a media release the word Australia is replaced with Straylia on the fake money, which was being used for film and TV production. 

 

“At this stage, investigators are unsure of how much fake money was stolen but it may include $10, $20, $50 and $100 bills,” Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Robert Kent said. 

 

“Police would suggest maybe taking a quick glance at any bills received for the next few weeks to make sure you’re getting the real thing. 

 

“Anyone with information about the unlawful entry is urged to contact 131 444 and quote 10154370.” 

Locals Post Angry Signs Warning Happy Couples Not To Hold Their Nuptials At Neighbouring Wedding Venues
NEXT STORY

Locals Post Angry Signs Warning Happy Couples Not To Hold Their Nuptials At Neighbouring Wedding Venues

Advertisement

Related Articles

Locals Post Angry Signs Warning Happy Couples Not To Hold Their Nuptials At Neighbouring Wedding Venues

Locals Post Angry Signs Warning Happy Couples Not To Hold Their Nuptials At Neighbouring Wedding Venues

Neighbours are fed up with wedding venue noise and guest shenanigans, as some visitors use their gardens as a toilet.
Etsy Business Caught Reselling Kmart Items For Double The Price

Etsy Business Caught Reselling Kmart Items For Double The Price

A TikTok user has exposed an Etsy seller for tricking buyers into purchasing a ‘handmade’ wooden shelf from Kmart, for double its retail price.
Australia’s Continual Rain Means We Are Going To Have Heaps Of Cockroaches Around This Summer

Australia’s Continual Rain Means We Are Going To Have Heaps Of Cockroaches Around This Summer

If the constant wet weather hasn't dampened your spirits just yet well, strap in, as things are about to get worse.
The Numbers You Should Avoid If You Want To Take Home The Full $160 Million Powerball Jackpot

The Numbers You Should Avoid If You Want To Take Home The Full $160 Million Powerball Jackpot

Tonight’s Powerball could see the nation’s biggest individual lottery prize winner take home a whopping $160 million, If only one person claims the Division One prize.
Woman Arrested After Office Of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Was Attacked With A Knife

Woman Arrested After Office Of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Was Attacked With A Knife

A woman is in custody after the Auckland office of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was attacked with a large knife on Thursday morning.