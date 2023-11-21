The Project

Fair Work Commission Rules Against Employee Working 100% From Home, In A Warning To Those Still Loving WFH

Businesses and bosses have had a win from the Fair Work Commission over one man’s request to work 100 per cent from home.

Adelaide man Charles Gregory, who works for Maxxia, a company that provides tax efficient salary packages for workers across Australia, wanted to work from home all the time in order to care for his child.

He also said he had an inflammatory bowel condition that meant he needed to use the bathroom “with urgency and more frequently than usual”.

But the Commission agreed with his bosses that there was “reasonable business grounds” to deny Gregory’s request.

The Commission also added that “The worst of the pandemic” is over and businesses were “within its rights to require its employees to return to the office”.

The Commission found that the company had tried to work with Gregory to help him return to the office, such as scheduling his in-office days to when he didn’t have custody of his child and to move his desk closer to the toilet, but these were rejected by Gregory.

But the ruling is a warning to workers still working from home full time.

“The worst of the pandemic appears to have passed and the company is now within its rights to require its employees to return to the office in accordance with their contracts of employment,” the Fair Work Commission said.

