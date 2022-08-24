Facebook Reports Major Glitch Affecting Users Feeds And It's Weird

Facebook users are reporting issues with their service, with their homepages showing irregular posts.

20% of users have reported issues with the app, 73% with their feed and 7% with the website in general, according to Down Detector.

Twitter users all appear to have the same issue: showing random posts on celebrity pages.

One user wrote: “@facebook is down or what???? My feed is spammed with what random people are commenting on celebrity pages”

Another shared: “Anyone else #Facebook feed being weird, randoms posting to celebs?”