Facebook Glitch Sends Automatic ‘Friend Request' To Profiles You've Viewed

Facebook users who like to be nosy have been caught out by a recent Facebook glitch where an automatic friend request is sent to any profile you view.

Some bad news for Nosy Nancy's last week after it was revealed that a Facebook glitch saw automatic friend requests being sent to any profile you visited.

Following a recent Facebook app update, users began noticing the glitch that caused both amusement and chaos that some had dubbed the end of "Facebook stalking".

Many users took to other social media sites to warn others of the glitch.

Meta has since fixed the bug and apologised for any inconvenience.

"We're notifying people about a recent update to the Facebook app that briefly caused Facebook friend requests to be sent mistakenly," Meta policy communications manager Emil Vasquez told Fox News Digital.

"We've stopped this from happening and have cancelled any requests that were sent because of this error. We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused."

