F1 World Champion Max Verstappen Reportedly Offered $245 Million To Ditch Red Bull & Race For Mercedes

OE24 has reported the record-breaking offer includes any bonuses Verstappen may earn, but it is still double what he is earning at Red Bull.

Verstappen's current deal is believed to be worth US$55 million (AU$84 million) per season.

Speculation the Dutch 26-year-old might leave the current champions arose earlier this year after allegations against team principal Christian Horner of misconduct towards a female employee.

Horner was later cleared of the allegations, although they stoked rumours of divisions within the team.

Former champion Mercedes has a vacancy, with seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton going to Ferrari in 2025.

"There are so many factors that play a role for a driver joining," Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said after Verstappen's win at the Chinese Grand Prix.

"And clearly, when you look at it from the most rational point of view, you can say that it is the quickest car in the hands of the quickest driver.

"But I don't think that this is the only reason you stay where you are.

"Maybe there is some more depth to some people that consider other factors too. I think Max has that."

