The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

F1 World Champion Max Verstappen Reportedly Offered $245 Million To Ditch Red Bull & Race For Mercedes

F1 World Champion Max Verstappen Reportedly Offered $245 Million To Ditch Red Bull & Race For Mercedes

F1 star Max Verstappen has reportedly been offered AU$245 million per season by Mercedes in an effort to lure the reigning world champion away from Red Bull.

OE24 has reported the record-breaking offer includes any bonuses Verstappen may earn, but it is still double what he is earning at Red Bull.

Verstappen's current deal is believed to be worth US$55 million (AU$84 million) per season.

Speculation the Dutch 26-year-old might leave the current champions arose earlier this year after allegations against team principal Christian Horner of misconduct towards a female employee.

Horner was later cleared of the allegations, although they stoked rumours of divisions within the team.

Former champion Mercedes has a vacancy, with seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton going to Ferrari in 2025.

"There are so many factors that play a role for a driver joining," Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said after Verstappen's win at the Chinese Grand Prix.

"And clearly, when you look at it from the most rational point of view, you can say that it is the quickest car in the hands of the quickest driver.

"But I don't think that this is the only reason you stay where you are.

"Maybe there is some more depth to some people that consider other factors too. I think Max has that."

With AAP.

Arnott’s Announce Brand New Tim Tam Deluxe Flavour
NEXT STORY

Arnott’s Announce Brand New Tim Tam Deluxe Flavour

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Arnott’s Announce Brand New Tim Tam Deluxe Flavour

    Arnott’s Announce Brand New Tim Tam Deluxe Flavour

    Arnott’s has debuted an exciting new Café Latte flavour of Tim Tam Deluxe, continuing the iconic biscuits' 60th birthday celebrations.
    Turns Out Foreigners Are Baffled When Aussie's Use The Word' Heaps'

    Turns Out Foreigners Are Baffled When Aussie's Use The Word' Heaps'

    Australians might technically speak English, but when chatting with other English speakers from around the world, our lingo can become very confusing.
    Man Buys $13,000 Cartier Earrings For $13 Because Of A Website Error

    Man Buys $13,000 Cartier Earrings For $13 Because Of A Website Error

    A Mexican man has scored the deal of a lifetime after he purchased a $13,000 pair of Cartier earrings for just $13.
    Britney Spears Conservatorship Officially Over Following Settlement With Father Jamie Spears

    Britney Spears Conservatorship Officially Over Following Settlement With Father Jamie Spears

    Britney Spears and her father, Jamie Spears, have settled lingering issues in the court conservatorship that controlled her life and financial decisions for nearly 14 years.
    Number Of Women Killed By Intimate Partner Spiked Nearly 30 Per Cent

    Number Of Women Killed By Intimate Partner Spiked Nearly 30 Per Cent

    The number of women killed by an intimate partner was rising sharply even before the recent spate of deaths sparked outrage and protests across the country.