F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

The Chinese driver survived an opening lap, multi-car collision, that left his Alfa Romeo crushed and wedged sideways between a tyre wall and metal fence.

"I'm OK, all clear," Zhou said on Twitter after a trip to the medical centre.

"Halo saved me today. Thanks everyone for your kind messages."

Emergency crews were quickly on the scene to extract the rookie, whose car skidded upside down along the track at speed before bouncing across gravel and flipping over the impact-absorbing tyre wall.

George Russell, Yuki Tsunoda and Esteban Ocon were also involved in the collision.

Russell, who was racing in his home GP, abandoned his own crippled car and rushed to help Zhou.

"I'm glad to see Zhou okay. It was an horrific incident," Russell told Sky Sports.

The titanium halo was introduced by Formula One in 2018, and was initially resisted by some drivers who disliked the look of the protective ring around what had previously been a completely open cockpit.

However it has been credited with saving the a number of lives in serious incidents since its introduction.

With AAP.