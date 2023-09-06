F1 Driver Carlos Sainz Runs After Thief Who Allegedly Stole His Watch

Thieves are the absolute worst.

Whether it's a shoplifter sneaking a choccy bar from your local deli or a cat burglar stealing precious jewels from a museum, they make life harder for everyone, make us all feel insecure in the community, and also make us poor, because we no longer have the stuff they stole.

If you've ever fallen victim to theft, you've probably fantasized about confronting the thief.

Chasing them down and getting your wallet, phone or whatever back. If you could have just seen them do it, you could have called the cops, tackled them to the ground or dropped a giant net on them.

Well, F1 driver Carlos Sainz got to live out the fantasy; according to ESPN, thieves allegedly stole his Richard Mille watch worth 500 thousand dollareydoos (which, let's be honest, is a ridiculous thing to own).

He had just finished third at the Italian GP and was hanging out at the Armani hotel in Milan when the sneaky bastards allegedly pinched his timepiece.

He and some bodyguards took chase and caught up with the crooks; in a video posted to Twitter, the alleged robbers can be seen in cuffs as Carlos looks puffed out in the background. Sadly, there wasn't a woman shouting "Attenzione, borseggiatrici! Attenzione, pickpocket!" in the background.

In a statement released to X Carlos thanked the Italian police.

"Many thanks to all the people who helped us yesterday, to the Milan police for their quick intervention and thanks for all your messages."

He was also just happy that the situation did not escalate, saying in a separate post, "The most important thing is that we are all fine and that this remains only an unpleasant anecdote."