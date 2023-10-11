Eye-Watering Cost Of Beer At Sydney Pub Leaves Aussies Outraged

Taking to Reddit, the punter posted a photo of the beer next to the EFTPOS reader that displayed a charge of $17.80. "$20 pints are just around the corner," the caption read.

The beer was sold at the Harbour view in The Rocks. The price included a 15 per cent surcharge, which without the pint would have set the customer back $15.13.

The internet was left outraged by the cost of the beverage. "Stopped drinking two years ago. I honestly don't know how people can afford to go out drinking on a regular occurrence," one person commented.

"I just don't drink out anymore. It's such a ripoff. I just drink at home," another said.

"Who can afford this? This is partly what's ruined the nightlife in the city," one person said.

"I'm used to $15 for some stupid craft beer (that I'm a massive sucker for) but $20 for what I'm guessing is one of the big boys? That's a tough swallow in multiple ways," another commented.

"I'm old enough to remember when drinking was affordable in pubs. Four schooners every second day didn't strain the weekly budget, one person added. "Like others, having a few beers at home now is the norm, less than $2 a beer, rather than paying bloated prices at pubs. Another advantage is if you have too much you're already at home."

The Australian beer excise tax rose again in August 2.2 per cent, increasing from $57.79 a litre to $59.06 a litre. The tax on one carton of beer is about half the cost at roughly $25.

The beer tax has made Australia the third-highest-taxed country in the world, just behind Finland and Norway.

Across the country, consumption of alcohol and tobacco has fallen. According to Australian bank data, in the first quarter of the year, spending dropped 8.9 per cent in NSW, 13.7 per cent in Victoria, 14 per cent in Queensland, 16.9 in South Australia, 14.1 in Western Australia, 9.8 in Tasmania, 2.7 in the Northern Territory and 4.5 in the ACT.