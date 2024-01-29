The Project

Eye Surgeon Claims All Blue-Eyed People Are Related

For a while now, there has been a theory that every blue-eyed person is related, that they all descend from the one original old blue eyes – and not Frank Sinatra.

But is this true or just an old wives' tale? Someone on TikTok said it's true, so I guess that confirms it.

Laser Eye Surgeon and TikTok user Dr. Dave Allamby explained in a video that all blue-eyed people are related, saying they are "all descended from one person that lived near the black sea six to ten thousand years ago." 

"That person got a mutation in the gene, chromosome fifteen making brown eyes into blue," Dr Allamby said. 

Dr. Allamby is likely referring to a 2008 study from the University of Copenhagen, where a team of scientists were able to track down this original genetic mutation. 

So, if you have blue eyes and see someone else with blue eyes, you are looking at a long-lost cousin.

@daveallambymd Tag your blue eyed friends in the comments 👇👀 #blueeyes #blueeyedpeople #eyefacts #blueeyedfacts #greeneyes #mutation ♬ original sound - zoned.mp3
