Eye Surgeon Claims All Blue-Eyed People Are Related

But is this true or just an old wives' tale? Someone on TikTok said it's true, so I guess that confirms it.

Laser Eye Surgeon and TikTok user Dr. Dave Allamby explained in a video that all blue-eyed people are related, saying they are "all descended from one person that lived near the black sea six to ten thousand years ago."

"That person got a mutation in the gene, chromosome fifteen making brown eyes into blue," Dr Allamby said.

Dr. Allamby is likely referring to a 2008 study from the University of Copenhagen, where a team of scientists were able to track down this original genetic mutation.

So, if you have blue eyes and see someone else with blue eyes, you are looking at a long-lost cousin.