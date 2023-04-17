The Project

Extremely Rare Solar Eclipse To Be Visible In Australia This Week

This is a solar eclipse that you won't want to miss!

The Ningaloo Eclipse is set to bring thousands of tourists to parts of Australia to witness an event that won't be seen again until 2031.

While the eclipse will be visible around the country as a partial eclipse, the small coastal town of Exmouth in Western Australia will be the only place in the world the total solar eclipse can be seen.

The once-in-a-lifetime solar event will occur on April 20 and is expected to bring more than 10,000 stargazers worldwide to witness the famous Ring of Fire.

Rock legends Pink Floyd have even offered eight lucky fans the chance to view the eclipse in person while listening to their iconic album Dark Side of the Moon to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the album.

For those making the trip to Exmouth, Optometrists have warned not to look directly at the eclipse as it can cause severe and permanent damage to the eyes.

"Just think about how the lens in a magnifying glass can be used to focus sunlight to start a fire, the lens inside our eyes is many times more powerful than a magnifying glass," Optometry Australia's Luke Arundel said.

"We want to ensure people don't permanently damage their retina – the very delicate, light-sensitive layer at the back of the eye.

"While it generates natural curiosity to have such a rare phenomenon coming up next week, it is important for people to understand the potential dangers that can come from looking directly at the sun."

