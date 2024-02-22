The Project

Extreme Fire Warnings Across Victoria As Southern Heatwave Continues

Victoria's emergency services are preparing for more dangerous weather conditions a week after bushfires and storms razed properties and left half a million homes and businesses in the dark.

Temperatures are expected to top 40 degrees in parts of the state, with storms bringing 80 kilometres per hour of winds and dry lightning into the afternoon.

Extreme fire warnings have also been issued in SA, Tasmania and WA, where emergency services have been fighting blazes since early summer.

Premier Jacinta Allan urged Victorians to heed the warnings and check in on vulnerable families and friends given the extreme heat.

"It's already incredibly hot here in Melbourne as it is going to be right across the state," she told reporters on Thursday.

Total fire bans have been declared for six Victorian regions, with the Mallee, Wimmera, Northern Country, North Central, South West and Central districts all facing an extreme fire danger rating.

"Last Tuesday’s conditions represented the worst fire risk day Victoria had experienced since the 2019/20 fire season," CFA Chief Officer Jason Heffernan said in a statement.

"The fire threat is far from over."

With AAP.

