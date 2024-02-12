The Project

Extra Last Minute Taylor Swift Eras Tour Tickets For Melbourne And Sydney To Go On Sale Today

Swifties who missed out on tickets to the pop megastar's Melbourne and Sydney shows rejoice - extra seats have gone on sale.

Limited tickets for Taylor Swift The Eras Tour, including restricted viewing seats costing $65.90, go on sale Tuesday afternoon through Ticketek.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground will host the first concerts of the Australian tour from Friday for three nights.

The Melbourne shows are the largest concerts not just of the tour, but of Swift's career to date.

She will also perform at Accor Stadium in Sydney from February 23 to 26.

Merchandise for the tour goes on sale in Melbourne from Wednesday, but tickets to buy the memorabilia have already sold out.

