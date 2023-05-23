Extinction Rebellion Protests Cause Chaos In Melbourne

Climate change activists have had a hectic few months in the headlines. They've been throwing paint on artworks in museums, graffitiing the headquarters of banks and mining companies, and some have been flat-out blocking roads to cause traffic delays.

The latest people to be inconvenienced were commuters in Melbourne this morning who found themselves stuck in a gridlock for about 45 minutes when activists blocked a major freeway exit during peak hour.

The activists blocked off the King's Way inbound exit ramp from the West Gate Freeway, and as someone who has routinely driven along that route, let me just say that ramp has a lot of traffic on it even when a bunch of blue-haired vegans aren't blocking it.

Now, look, we get it. Climate change is very bad and is probably going to kill us all soon, and yes, governments and corporations are dragging their feet on implementing any legislative solutions because it's not politically expedient or financially lucrative to switch to renewable energy. All of that is very true.

However, it's also very true that traffic is annoying. Also, technically, this protest could be counter-productive because the more traffic that is blocked, the longer cars remain idling on the road, which actually burns more fuel.

Plus, let's not forget that these protests are quite indiscriminate because everyone using that ramp gets blocked. Surely, the protestors should let the people driving electric vehicles through because at least those Tesla drivers are trying to do the right thing and keep emissions down.

Besides, it's not really the individual motorists who are able to solve the problem, it's the politicians and CEOs who are the ones who need to face the brunt of these protests.

This is why the activists have divided the nation, with some Australians supporting their cause and respecting the courage of their convictions, and others thinking they should be thrown in jail and have the key thrown away.

We can certainly understand people's frustration, especially if they themselves have been impacted by traffic delays.

The protestors have warned that they are planning more disruptions in the coming days, so maybe try and work from home or just make sure you have a good podcast ready to roll for when you're stuck on the M1.