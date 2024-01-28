The Project

Explicit Deep Fake Images Of Taylor Swift Flooding Social Media Spark Alarm About AI

She's the world's biggest star, but if you type 'Taylor Swift' on X, an error message now pops up.

Swift's name is now blocked after deep fake images of her flooded the platform before spreading to other sites. 

The images are obscene, abusive and pornographic.

One post on X was viewed and reported 47 million times before it was removed.

Fake images aren't new, but it's getting worse. Since 2019, there has been a more than 500 per cent rise in the creation of deep fakes, supercharged by the AI boom. 

Just this week, a deep fake robocall of US President Joe Biden, encouraging voters to skip the state's primary, went viral.

Ninety-six per cent of deep fake images are pornographic, and of that 96 per cent, 99 per cent of them target women.

As tech giants continue to integrate AI into search engines, Australia has announced a new industry standard that will mandate the removal of AI-generated child abuse images from search results.

But the images of Taylor Swift were only taken down once her fanbase started reporting the content, and some were up for 17 hours. 

Swifties launched a counteroffensive, flooding X with positive photos of their hero to drown out the fakes, using the hashtag Protect Taylor Swift, and the White House got involved.

So, as tech platforms struggle to control the issue and the use of deep fakes continues to rise, what will it take to create change? 

