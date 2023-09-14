The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Experts Warn Having Pets May Actually Be Detrimental To The Animals Wellbeing

Experts Warn Having Pets May Actually Be Detrimental To The Animals Wellbeing

Experts warn that household pets have less freedom than ever, turning pet ownership into an ethical dilemma.

Everyone loves pets, a cute little puppy, a playful cat or an Iguana, so still you don’t know if it’s alive or dead.

Pets provide companionship and unconditional love, filling a void in our lives with their loyalty and affection. 

Sure, they can poop everywhere, tear up the carpet, destroy your furniture, vomit on the kitchen table or open the bottom freezer at night and make your months’ worth of meal prep defrost by the morning, making you have to eat a weeks’ worth of Bolognese for breakfast. 

But taking care of a pet fosters a sense of responsibility and routine, teaching valuable life skills. 

If you’re someone who loves their pets, it turns out you are an absolute monster. 

According to The Guardian, there is a growing call to stop pet ownership, with many believing it is unethical. 

Bioethicist Jessica Pierce explained to the Guardian that pets are “much more intensively captive than they have been in the past”. 

It sort of makes sense, pet owners in Australia need to keep their cats indoors or their dogs on a lead to stop them from destroying native wildlife, and is this a fun time for the cats and dogs? 

Not according to Pierce, who points out that dogs have “less and less freedom to move around the world and be dogs”. 

 “Dogs and cats are more and more treated like objects, products, a substrate, not like beings,” Pierce claims.

But what do we do? Do we make a dog Island and drop them all off there and hope they have a fun time, like a Wes Anderson film? 

Or do we teach animals to talk and find out what they want? Who knows? 

In the meantime, be extra nice to your cat. 

Experts Reveal That Wearing Socks To Bed Isn’t That Great For You
NEXT STORY

Experts Reveal That Wearing Socks To Bed Isn’t That Great For You

Advertisement

Related Articles

Experts Reveal That Wearing Socks To Bed Isn’t That Great For You

Experts Reveal That Wearing Socks To Bed Isn’t That Great For You

Experts warn that wearing socks to bed can put you at a higher risk of infection.
Australian Man Covers Parents' Kitchen In Nutella

Australian Man Covers Parents' Kitchen In Nutella

One Australian man has sent the internet into a tizzy by covering his parents' kitchen in Nutella.
Coca-Cola Launches New Flavour In Australia That Was Co-Created By AI

Coca-Cola Launches New Flavour In Australia That Was Co-Created By AI

Coca-Cola Australia has launched a brand new flavour that has been part-created by AI.
Former One Direction Star Liam Payne Rushed To Hospital In Italy

Former One Direction Star Liam Payne Rushed To Hospital In Italy

Former One Direction star Liam Payne has reportedly been rushed to hospital after experiencing kidney pain while on holiday in Lake Como.
Fury In Spain After Journalist Appears To Be Groped Live On Air

Fury In Spain After Journalist Appears To Be Groped Live On Air

A man who appeared to grope a female reporter live on air has been arrested in Spain after public outrage.