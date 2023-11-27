Experts Warn Against Rinsing Your Turkey In The Sink Before Roasting It

But one expert has warned against washing your roast turkey or chicken in the sink before cooking it as it is “impossible” to wash bacteria off.

Not only will it not clean the turkey, but it also increases the likelihood of splashing pathogens onto kitchen surfaces, including the sink itself and other food. This increases the risk of you and your guests falling ill.

Preheating your oven will ensure your roast poultry maintains a minimum internal temperature of 70°C in order to kill all the germs, including salmonella, on the meat.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in the USA states: "Washing raw turkey can spread germs to other food."

"Federal agencies have recommended not washing turkey or chicken since 2005."

Good Housekeeping’s senior food editor Cathy Lo says you should just “pat raw poultry with dry paper towels instead.”

"Also make sure you wash cutting boards, surfaces, and hands to avoid any other cross-contamination.”