Experts Warn Against Leaving Your Phone On Charge Overnight

An expert has revealed why we shouldn't be leaving our phones on charge overnight.

Oh, not this again. We know, you've told us already. We can't leave our phones plugged in while we sleep because there's a chance they may overheat and catch fire. We know the risks, we've weighed up the possibility of third-degree burns against not having a fully charged phone when we wake up. We've made our choice.

Wait, what's that? Leaving your phone on to charge throughout the night can cause the battery to age faster? Goodness me. This is very serious indeed. What if I need to call the fire department or something?

Expert phone charging person Ritesh Chugh, who's an associate professor in Information and Communications Technology at CQUniversity Australia, said, "Most new-generation smartphones will take somewhere between 30 minutes and two hours to charge fully. Therefore, charging your phone overnight is not only unnecessary, it also accelerates battery ageing."

Our phone's lithium-ion batteries degrade due to several factors, including charging patterns, fluctuations in temperature and time usage.

So when a phone is left to charge overnight, it's getting a charge four times longer than it needs. And this drains the battery life long term.

Apparently it can also be harmful for the battery's lifespan if you let the phone run out of power altogether. Yeah, that's why I have a heart attack if that happens.

Here's an idea, design the phone to stop charging when it reaches 100%. Because let's be honest, the only reason any of us don't charge our phones overnight is because we forget.

