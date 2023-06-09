The Project

Experts Want You To Stop Rinsing Your Dishes Before Putting Them In The Dishwasher

Well, experts are going to love me because I barely scrape the things clean before putting them in the dishwasher.

According to stats and research that sound like they're exaggerated beyond belief, $365m of water is wasted every year by the people who rinse their dishes in the sink before placing them in the machine.

Remember when I said I barely wipe them clean? It's the truth. And because of it, not only do I often have to put them on a second cycle, but my dishwasher is a mess. Half the time it looks more like a compost bin.

And who are we to argue with the experts? I vow to continue not to rinse my dishes in the interest of the planet, and I expect you all to do the same. Now, if I can just prove to my wife that sticking the dishwasher the way I want it done is good for the environment, I'll be happy man.

Paul Hide, chief executive at the Association of Manufacturers of Domestic Appliances, says, "Dishwashers are designed to provide a full dishwashing function, which includes rinsing, so we must put our trust in them to save time, money, and the environment."

"By taking longer to agitate the dirt on dishes, the dishwasher doesn't need to heat the water to such high temperatures, which saves around 30% of energy on each dishwasher cycle, and it's the same for washing machines, too."

So it seems that we can save money and the environment by doing less work. Ok, I'm in.

