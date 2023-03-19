Experts Share The Secrets That Could Help You Live To 100

According to the World Economic Forum, it is estimated that there are over half a million people who are over the age of 100.

Genetics play a huge part in whether a person can live till 100. Professor of public health at the University of Illinois, S. Jay Olshanksky, told The Daily Mail, “There is an upper limit to human longevity… you cannot live a long life without having won the genetic lottery.”

Ageing experts have identified four aspects of a person's life that can help them reach the age of 100, which include social connection, sense of purpose, spirituality and stress management.

Social Connection

Experts have discovered “Blue Zones,” which are areas in the world where people consistently reach the age of 100 and over. These include Sardinia, Italy, Okinawa, Japan, Ikaria, Greece, Loma Linda, California and the Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica.

Experts also have found that individuals who have strong social connections are 50 per cent more likely to live longer compared to those who may not have those social relationships. This was discovered in a Harvard study that followed around 1,300 people for 80 years.

“Social connection has a greater impact on health and longevity than things like various diseases we try to treat and control - hypertension, diabetes, smoking or obesity, etc,” said neuropsychiatrist Dr Dilip Jeste.

“Humans are a social species. We can survive only if we have a sense of community and belongingness,” he told The Daily Mail.

Sense of purpose

Centenarians all have a sense of purpose and this has been linked to longevity. People who have a sense of purpose have also been found to have lower levels of cortisol, the stress hormone.

However, some scientists warn those who find their sense of purpose in their work or career can find themselves lost after they retire.

“Retirement is actually a big factor for many people, especially men. Because the job defines the purpose in life and when you retire, or when you are forced to retire, the purpose is gone just like that,” Dr Jeste stated.

“So they find other things to do, they do more volunteer work, or they may go back to doing some art that they were doing when they were young.”

Spirituality

Although not always religious, centenarians frequently take part in spiritual practices as it can give them a sense of belonging, which in turn can help them live a long life.

“An atheist can still be spiritual in the sense they believe that there is something larger, something that we cannot see or hear or feel,” Dr Jeste explains.

Loma Linda, California, has a large number of centenarians who are Seventh-Day Adventists as the religion preaches a healthy lifestyle and acts of service.

Director of the Gerontology Program at Oregon State University, Dr Carolyn Aldwin said, “On an individual level, we’ve done work showing that congestive heart failure patients, on average, who identify as high in spirituality live longer than folks who don’t”

Stress Management

It is imperative to keep low stress levels in order to live a long happy life, as chronic stress has been shown to increase the risk of many diseases, including dementia, anxiety, insomnia, and high blood pressure.

Planning ahead has shown to be a great way to reduce stress. It is also known as proactive coping.

“Stress management, being able to shrug off little things, being able to organise a life structure that can decrease your exposure to stress especially in later life would really help,” Dr Aldwin explained