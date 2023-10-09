Experts Share The Correlation Between Age Gap Relationships And Breakups

Emory University in Atlanta conducted a new study that revealed the bigger the difference in age the higher the chance of separation is.

After analysing 3,000 people, researchers concluded that couples with a five-year age gap are 18 percent more likely to split up compared to those who are the same age.

While couples with a 10-year age gap are 39 per cent more likely to separate and the figure rose to 95 percent for those with a 20-year gap.

Although I’m guessing those with the 20-year gap probably stuck it out with dreams of a large inheritance looming.

So the ideal age gap? One year. And it helps if you’re the eldest of the couple because that way you can pull seniority and be all, “When I was your age…” to win arguments.