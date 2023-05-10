Experts Say That Lengthy Naps May Not Be Such A Good Idea

Some might even be a bit jealous of countries like Spain for having siestas as part of their daily routines. But it turns out that having a long midday snooze may not be that good for you.

Researchers at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston looked at the sleep and health patterns of 3,725 adults in Murcia, Spain.

35 per cent took siestas often, and of those, 16 per cent took naps that lasted 30 minutes or more.

They compared this with the adults who did not have a siesta. They found that those who took longer naps were more likely to have higher body mass index, higher blood pressure and an overall prevalence of metabolic syndrome.

People who had longer naps also had a later bed and meal times and an increased intake at lunchtime, and were more likely to smoke cigarettes.

They also found that those who had power naps lasting less than 30 minutes did not appear to have an increased risk for the aforementioned health concerns.

“Not all siestas are the same. The length of time, the position of sleep, and other specific factors can affect the health outcomes of a nap,” senior author, visiting professor in the Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Marta Garaulet, said in a press release.

“A previous study that we conducted in a large study population in the UK found that siestas were associated with an increased risk of obesity. We wanted to determine whether this would hold true in a country where siestas are more culturally embedded, in this case, Spain, as well as how the length of time for siestas is related to metabolic health.”

“This study shows the importance of considering siesta length and raises the question of whether short naps may offer unique benefits. Many institutions are realising the benefits of short naps, mostly for work productivity, but also increasingly for general health.”

Further studies would be needed, according to Garaulet and her team, to find out more about the link between nap lengths and metabolic health.