The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Experts Reveal Why You Should Be Wary Of Hotel Tap Water On Your Post-COVID Holiday

Experts Reveal Why You Should Be Wary Of Hotel Tap Water On Your Post-COVID Holiday

Before pouring yourself a glass of water in your hotel room, you may want to reconsider.

Holidaymakers have been urged to stay away from drinking tap water in hotel rooms, as two years of little-to-no use may have led to a breeding ground of microorganisms, according to experts. 

Hotel rooms' water can remain dormant for days, weeks, or even months. Those heading away this winter should be extra cautious.  

The National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) – a product testing, inspection, and certification organisation based in the US – claimed to The Sun that water supplies now pose a real risk to travellers that may not have existed previously.  

“After such an extended period with low to no travel, hotels and their water supplies now pose a significant risk to travellers, something many aren’t aware of,” Jérôme Logie, from the Water Division at NSF, explained.  

“Water and good hydration are essential, but there is a real risk from potentially lethal bacteria that can thrive in stagnant water, such as in unused hotel pipes,” he claimed.  

“Add to that a build-up of germs and varying international standards of filtration, and you can see why travellers must be water-smart to ensure they can enjoy prettier sights than their hotel bathroom.”  

To help people avoid illnesses this winter holiday season, the NSF has put together a list of tips for staying safe when drinking water abroad when travelling.  

Sticking to bottled water is the safest option when travelling and consider asking for drinks without ice.  

Tap water in Australia and Europe have a very good safety record for water, but many other countries may not. 

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory
NEXT STORY

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

Advertisement

Related Articles

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

A new report has suggested that the increased reliance on our smartphones could be the reason for memory loss.
F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 driver Guanyu Zhou has credited the halo head protection system for saving his life after a horror crash during the British Grand Prix.
Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Queensland Chief Health Officer John Gerrard has admitted there is increasing pressure to bring back mask mandates.
Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

The Wiggles have made history (again!) as they grace the cover of the iconic Rolling Stone magazine.
Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

Iconic Disney character, Mickey Mouse could become part of the public domain as the character reaches the 95-year mark, the point where U.S. copyright laws that state intellectual property on artistic work expire.