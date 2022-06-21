Experts Reveal Why You Should Be Wary Of Hotel Tap Water On Your Post-COVID Holiday

Holidaymakers have been urged to stay away from drinking tap water in hotel rooms, as two years of little-to-no use may have led to a breeding ground of microorganisms, according to experts.

Hotel rooms' water can remain dormant for days, weeks, or even months. Those heading away this winter should be extra cautious.

The National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) – a product testing, inspection, and certification organisation based in the US – claimed to The Sun that water supplies now pose a real risk to travellers that may not have existed previously.

“After such an extended period with low to no travel, hotels and their water supplies now pose a significant risk to travellers, something many aren’t aware of,” Jérôme Logie, from the Water Division at NSF, explained.

“Water and good hydration are essential, but there is a real risk from potentially lethal bacteria that can thrive in stagnant water, such as in unused hotel pipes,” he claimed.

“Add to that a build-up of germs and varying international standards of filtration, and you can see why travellers must be water-smart to ensure they can enjoy prettier sights than their hotel bathroom.”

To help people avoid illnesses this winter holiday season, the NSF has put together a list of tips for staying safe when drinking water abroad when travelling.

Sticking to bottled water is the safest option when travelling and consider asking for drinks without ice.

Tap water in Australia and Europe have a very good safety record for water, but many other countries may not.