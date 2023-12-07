Experts Reveal Why Most New Year’s Resolutions Fail

Ron Hernandez, managing director for The Monday Campaigns, said that New Year’s Day is not the best time to start a new habit.

New Year’s resolutions tend to fail because of the lack of accountability and by being too broad.

Research conducted by Data Decisions Group for The Monday Campaigns found that for those who made resolutions to improve health, 18 per cent had already failed by January and 41 per cent were no longer on top of their resolution by July.

“Habits are a way for the brain to automate repeated patterns of behaviour in order to ensure we use our awareness more efficiently throughout the day,” psychiatrist Dr Lama Bazzi told Fox News Digital.

To change a habit, Bazzi explained that we should look at the motivation behind our routines and identify the reward or positive feeling that we get from our current routines.

“For example, if I want to stop drinking alcohol on weekdays, I need to identify the cue (eg. a desire to decompress after work) that triggers the routine (eg. going to the local happy hour) and the reward (eg. relaxation and socialisation).”

Bazzi emphasised that habits usually cannot be eradicated, but only replaced with another habit.

The Monday Campaigns suggest that if you want to form a new habit that is sustainable, think of each Monday as a mini New Year’s.

“By turning a single New Year’s resolution into regular ‘Healthy Monday Resolutions,’ people can create 52 opportunities to refresh intentions throughout the year, versus just one,” Hernandez of The Monday Campaigns told Fox News Digital.

“This increased regular commitment may also help sustain healthy behaviour over time.”

Experts say setting smaller and more reasonable goals works better. “Small changes are the key to success,” Bazzi said.

“First, with a Monday reset, you can set smaller, more reasonable goals and check in with yourself regarding your progress once weekly, instead of yearly with resolutions.”

In summary, setting yourself smaller, more specific goals, and giving yourself weekly check-ins improves the likelihood of you forming new, long-lasting habits.