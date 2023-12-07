The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Experts Reveal Why Most New Year’s Resolutions Fail

Experts Reveal Why Most New Year’s Resolutions Fail

An expert has revealed why most New Year’s resolutions fail but has also offered a solution to ensure you stick to your new goals.

Ron Hernandez, managing director for The Monday Campaigns, said that New Year’s Day is not the best time to start a new habit.

New Year’s resolutions tend to fail because of the lack of accountability and by being too broad.

Research conducted by Data Decisions Group for The Monday Campaigns found that for those who made resolutions to improve health, 18 per cent had already failed by January and 41 per cent were no longer on top of their resolution by July.

“Habits are a way for the brain to automate repeated patterns of behaviour in order to ensure we use our awareness more efficiently throughout the day,” psychiatrist Dr Lama Bazzi told Fox News Digital.

To change a habit, Bazzi explained that we should look at the motivation behind our routines and identify the reward or positive feeling that we get from our current routines.

“For example, if I want to stop drinking alcohol on weekdays, I need to identify the cue (eg. a desire to decompress after work) that triggers the routine (eg. going to the local happy hour) and the reward (eg. relaxation and socialisation).”

Bazzi emphasised that habits usually cannot be eradicated, but only replaced with another habit.

The Monday Campaigns suggest that if you want to form a new habit that is sustainable, think of each Monday as a mini New Year’s.

“By turning a single New Year’s resolution into regular ‘Healthy Monday Resolutions,’ people can create 52 opportunities to refresh intentions throughout the year, versus just one,” Hernandez of The Monday Campaigns told Fox News Digital.

“This increased regular commitment may also help sustain healthy behaviour over time.”

Experts say setting smaller and more reasonable goals works better. “Small changes are the key to success,” Bazzi said.

“First, with a Monday reset, you can set smaller, more reasonable goals and check in with yourself regarding your progress once weekly, instead of yearly with resolutions.”

In summary, setting yourself smaller, more specific goals, and giving yourself weekly check-ins improves the likelihood of you forming new, long-lasting habits.

Survey Finds One In Five Men Are Wearing The Same Pair Of Underwear For A Whole Week
NEXT STORY

Survey Finds One In Five Men Are Wearing The Same Pair Of Underwear For A Whole Week

Advertisement

Related Articles

Survey Finds One In Five Men Are Wearing The Same Pair Of Underwear For A Whole Week

Survey Finds One In Five Men Are Wearing The Same Pair Of Underwear For A Whole Week

A new study has found that 20 per cent of British men are wearing the same pair of dirty underwear for an entire week, with 5 per cent admitting they stretch it out to two weeks.
Venice Gondola Capsizes After Tourists Refuse To Sit Down And Stop Taking Selfies

Venice Gondola Capsizes After Tourists Refuse To Sit Down And Stop Taking Selfies

A group of tourists in Venice were looking for La Dolce Vita but found La Drenched Vita instead, after a gondola capsized and left them floundering in the canal.
Swim Instructor Reveals Important Reason Never To Buy Blue Cozzies For Kids

Swim Instructor Reveals Important Reason Never To Buy Blue Cozzies For Kids

A swimming instructor has shared a very important reason to never buy your children blue swimmers.
Applications Open For Season Two Of ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’

Applications Open For Season Two Of ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’

Netflix has greenlit a second season of its hugely popular competition reality show ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’, with applications now open for contestants from all over the world.
TikToker Reveals The “Correct” Way To Eat Pringles To Get The Most Flavour

TikToker Reveals The “Correct” Way To Eat Pringles To Get The Most Flavour

We’ve all been eating Pringles wrong, and there’s a simple way to ensure we get all the flavour on the stacked chip.