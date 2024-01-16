Experts Reveal Why Cutting Out Your Ex Is Good For Your Brain

We all know it can be tempting to message your ex-partner anytime you're feeling a little lonely or nostalgic, but experts have revealed that cutting all communication really is the best thing you can do for your mental health. Manj Bahra, a UK-based heartbreak and relationship coach, has the science to prove it.

'If you're struggling to move on, the science overwhelmingly points to trying [no contact] for at least a month,' says Bahra.

So, what defines 'no contact'?

Mr Bahra says this means no engagement for at least a month, no late-night lurking online, or sharing the occasional light-hearted meme. He even recommends blocking or removing them from your social media altogether. This is because staying in contact with your ex can actually prevent you from gaining any form of closure, as the human brain is programmed to 'close loops', as Bahra explains to Medium.

It's thanks to the 'Zeigarnik Effect', which is the tendency to remember an unfinished task more easily than a complete one. When we perceive something as incomplete, it makes it difficult to focus on anything or anyone else.

Thus we have the endless loop of obsessing over our ex-partners until you decide the loop has closed and you've reached the perfect ending.

So, while it may be tempting to keep in touch with an ex-partner, science, and probably your mother, suggest it's a bad idea.