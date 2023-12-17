Experts Reveal The Reason You Have Shoddy Sleep After Alcohol

Although a few wines can make you sleepy, there are a few reasons why you won’t get a good night's sleep.

Alcohol can act like a sedative, but there will still be a high level of alcohol in your body as your body works hard to break it down and process it. This can cause sleep disruption.

A group of experts from CQ University and Griffith University told The Conversation: "Soon after you drink, alcohol enters your bloodstream and travels to your brain. There, it affects chemical messengers known as neurotransmitters and slows down communication between nerve cells. Certain regions of the brain are particularly vulnerable to the effects of alcohol."

These effects can make you feel more relaxed or drowsy. But alcohol also has an effect on your heart and blood vessels. This can mean a drop in blood pressure which can make you feel dizzy or lightheaded.

"Your brain rebounds from the drowsiness you would have felt earlier in the night. This disturbs your sleep and can wake you up multiple times, particularly in the second half of the night.

“You may also have vivid and stressful dreams. This sleep disruption is mainly due to the deep, 'rapid eye movement' or REM sleep.”

REM sleep is a key part of the sleep cycle and is vital for regulating emotions and cognitive function. Lack of REM sleep can mean you wake up feeling groggy and tired.

To minimise the effects of alcohol on sleep, the experts told The Conversation that swapping every other drink to a non-alcoholic drink can keep you hydrated and minimise sleep disruption.

They also recommend avoiding alcohol close to bedtime as this gives your body a chance to process the alcohol before bed. Avoiding caffeinated cocktails can also help you get a better night’s sleep.