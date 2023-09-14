The Project

Experts Reveal That Wearing Socks To Bed Isn’t That Great For You

Experts warn that wearing socks to bed can put you at a higher risk of infection.

Everyone has their favourite sleeptime outfit. Whether it’s the traditional blue and white striped pyjamas, an old grandma nighty, a wee willie winkie hat and dress, an old pair of boxers and bugs bunny t-shirt or even just fully nude. 

Sleep outfits serve not only to keep us comfortable, but also to create a sense of relaxation and routine before bedtime – have you ever put your PJs on fresh out of the dryer, it’s better than sex.

The right sleep outfit can contribute to a peaceful and rejuvenating night's sleep, ensuring we wake up refreshed and ready to face the day ahead, or just make you want to sleep in the next day. 

But there is one item of clothing that experts reckon is a big no no in the bedroom: socks. 

According to the New York Post, donning socks in bed can be harmful to your health. 

A survey conducted by Mattress Next Day among a group of Bedtime Brits revealed that 18% of them chose to wear socks to bed, and a significant 70% of these sock-wearing sleepers didn't change their socks from one night to the next. 

The experts swabbed the filthy hosiery and found traces of pseudomonas aeruginosa, a bacterium that can cause infections in humans. 

As experts from Mattress Next Day explained to the New York Post, this is not a fun infection to have. 

“It typically infects the airway and urinary tract, and causes infection of the lungs… It can easily spread on tools that get contaminated and are not properly cleaned.” 

So, if you do get cold feet in bed, maybe have a fresh pair each night, or get a bigger doona. It’s not worth the risk of wearing the same disgusting pair of Mario bros socks every night. 

