Experts Reveal That Couples Should Sleep In Separate Rooms To Increase Their Chemistry

2000 Americans were asked about their sleeping habits by the market research firm OnePoll, and the results found that half of the people who responded that they slept in separate beds credited it to rejuvenating their relationship. Another fifth of those crediting it to a healthier sex life.

And why are they now getting steamier than before? Sleep. Yes, of those surveyed they say that sleeping in separate beds has done wonders for their sleep patterns, in turn giving them the energy and motivation to “sleep” with their partners.

The researchers are calling it “Sleep divorced” meaning they share everything else in life, except bedrooms, allowing them to avoid getting woken in the night by noisy partners, doona hogs or early morning alarms.

82% of all couples surveyed said their partner's sleeping habits interrupted their own sleep and 36% were happier when their partner wasn’t home as it meant they could get the forty winks they needed.

Sari Cooper, a sex and couples therapist agreed with the findings adding “This is why couples say one of their most satisfying sexual experiences is when they go on vacation [because] they get time to rest.”

So forget having a spare room or the home office, turn it into your partners bedroom, and not only will you be having better sex, you’ll also get all that extra wardrobe space for your clothes. Win win!