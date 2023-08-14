Experts Reveal How To Store Your Onions

Food experts are claiming onions need somewhere cool, dark and dry to help them stay fresh for longer.

They also say there are certain vegetables that they shouldn’t be stored with, as they could be encouraged to go off faster than usual.

According to Bon Appetit, moisture and light are not good for onions, as they lead to ‘mold and sprouting’.

Onions should be stored “in a dry, well-ventilated basket, bin, or large bowl.”

Dark cupboards have been suggested as the best place to keep onions, avoiding freezing environments while also avoiding sunlight.

Recipe developer Sarah Jampel has also revealed that onions should never be stored with potatoes.

“I keep mine in the cabinet with all my baking dishes, but in the future, I aspire to buy crates’ worth and stow them in a garage or cellar,” said Jampel.

“You also want to make sure they’re separated from potatoes - which are prone to rotting if kept nearby.”

Onions should also be discarded from plastic bags as soon as you get home from the supermarket.

According to The Chef’s Garden cookbook, onions stored between -1°C and 10°C will be okay for up to one year.