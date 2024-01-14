The Project

Experts Reckon If You Enjoy Dark Chocolate And Black Coffee, You Could Possibly Be A Psychopath

Are you the type of person who likes a strong, black, joyless coffee? Perhaps you crave that 90% dark chocolate that tastes like you’re chewing an old shoe. Well if this is you, you may have some dark personality traits.

That shouldn’t be news to you though. Like you genuinely prefer eating chocolate so dark that light can’t escape its presence rather than a creamy dairy milk?

And let me guess, you prefer a pint of Guinness or a gin and tonic over a vodka orange? 

I’m sorry. And it’s not just me either, it’s the experts. They’ve warned that people who enjoy bitter foods may have a very dark side and could exhibit psychopathic, anti-social and sadistic personality traits, as well as poor taste in confectionery. Ok I added that last bit but come on, that 90% stuff is like something that fell out the back of a cat. 

Researchers from the University of Innsbruck in Austria investigated the taste preferences of 953 Americans where the participants were asked about their preferences for sweet, sour, salty and bitter food and beverages.

Then those same individuals had to answer four different personality surveys that assessed antisocial personality traits such as psychopathy, narcissism, aggression and sadism. 

And the results? A significant link between the “increased enjoyment of bitter foods and heightened sadistic proclivities''.

“In two studies, we investigated how bitter taste preferences might be associated with antisocial personality traits,” the study’s abstract read. 

“Two US American community samples self-reported their taste preferences using two complementary preference measures and answered a number of personality questionnaires assessing Machiavellianism, psychopathy, narcissism, everyday sadism, trait aggression, and the Big Five factors of personality.”

“The results of both studies confirmed the hypothesis that bitter taste preferences are positively associated with malevolent personality traits, with the most robust relation to everyday sadism and psychopathy.”

Read that again. “Everyday sadism.” Not some day sadism. Not monthly sadism. Every day. All because you won’t put milk in your coffee. 

However, the researchers warned that this type of investigation into studying the correlation between taste preferences and personality is in its infancy and just because someone enjoys bitter foods, does not necessarily mean they will exhibit those aforementioned traits.

The researchers also want to remind us that there’s a huge distinction between practice and preference. 

