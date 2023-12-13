The Project

Experts Reckon A Big Meal With Alcohol Can Make Your Hangover Worse

We’ve all been told that we need to eat a big meal while enjoying some alcoholic beverages to stave off that wine headache, but this might be the wrong thing to avoid getting a horrible hangover.

Experts have explained that although eating a large meal while drinking some beers can make you feel less drunk at the time because it slows alcohol’s release into your bloodstream, it also delays the alcohol breaking down in your system, thus making your hangover longer.

“Although food is often recommended to accompany alcohol, it can slow how quickly your body metabolises alcohol, meaning it takes longer to leave your system,” Dr Hussain Ahmad, consultant doctor at Click2Pharmacy in the UK, told the Daily Mail.

Dr Ahmad explained that one drink can take up to two hours for your body to process, and having multiple alcoholic drinks can slow down the way your body metabolises alcohol.

However, this does not mean the solution is to drink on an empty stomach. Drinking on an empty stomach can lead to alcohol poisoning and alcohol-induced injury.

“When you drink on an empty stomach, much of the alcohol you drink passes quickly from the stomach into the small intestine, where most of it is absorbed into the bloodstream,” Healthline states.

“This intensifies all the side effects of drinking, such as your ability to think and coordinate your body movements.”

Unfortunately, for those who do like to enjoy some bevies, the only hangover cure is time. And sometimes, it can take up to 12 hours for alcohol to leave your bloodstream. Once it leaves your bloodstream, it can take days to leave other parts of your body.

Remember to drink responsibly.

